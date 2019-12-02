All square in derby encounter

THE top two teams at Sonning Common and Peppard met in Division 1 of the Reading and District League last week where the match ended in a 5-5 draw.

Neil Hurford and Jason Roberts both won twice for the sixth placed A team, Hurford beating Andy Wang, while for the third placed B team Jeremy Willis beat Hurford 9-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-9 to keep his team’s unbeaten record this season.

Also in Division 1 Tim Raby managed an 11-8, 11-7, 15-13 win against Johnson Xu but it wasn't enough to prevent a 9-1 defeat to title challengers OLOP Premier.

In Division 2 the D team managed a 6-4 win at Milestone A to maintain fourth place, Johnathan Abbott winning both his contests.

The E team head Division 4, Anthony Reeve and Ian Davenport with maximums as they beat Springfield D 8-2, while the F team won a close encounter with Kennet Valley B 7-3 thanks to a treble from Derek Wavell and two wins apiece from Mike Casserely and Julian James.