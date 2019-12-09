Monday, 09 December 2019

Heavy loss

THE Sonning Common and Peppard C team were defeated 10-0 by Reading and District League Division 1 leaders Kingfisher A and remain bottom of the table but still have a match in hand. Matt Stone, Denise Weller and Matt Isherwood battled hard but found the opposition just too hot to handle. The B team remain unbeaten in third place while the A team are sixth.

In Division 2 the D team remain on the fringe of the promotion race in fourth place.

Both the E and G sides occupy the two promotion places from Division 4, just ahead of Kingfisher H and Reading FC B with the season approaching its halfway stage. The F team are in seventh place.

