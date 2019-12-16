Wang in fine form

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A team continued their good recent run of results with a 9-1 win at Tidmarsh B in Division 1 of the Reading and District League. Jason Roberts and Neil Hurford were again the men in form with both getting maximums.

Andy Wang starred for the B team as his side made it 10 matches unbeaten, Wang’s treble and two good wins from Jeremy Willis helped them to a 6-4 win against Tidmarsh A, Willis beating Lee Calcutt 11-3, 7-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-9 and Ray Webb 11-3, 11-3, 9-11, 9-11, 11-9. The C team remain in trouble at the bottom after losing 9-1 to Kingfisher C, Denise Weller with their only win after she beat Roger Pritchard 4-11, 12-14, 11-7, 11-4, 11-8.

In Division 2 the D team continue to do well, Alan Mollett with a maximum as his side beat Our Lady of Peace B 6-4. The E team won their intra club derby match against the F team 6-4 to retain top spot in Division 4. For the F team Derek Wavell won twice to keep up his good form.

The G team stay second after seeing off third placed Kingfisher H 8-2, Melvyn Lovegrove and Simon Berry unbeaten on the night.