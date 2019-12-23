Wavell and James in fine form for Peppard

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B side finally lost their unbeaten Reading and District League record after losing 8-2 at Division 1 championship favourites Kingfisher A. Andy Wang picked up the Sonning Common team’s two wins with victories against Hari Gehlot and Tony Stead but Kingfisher’s Dimitry Karkhamov played a good match to defeat Wang 15-13, 17-15, 8-11, 11-7. In Division 2 the fourth placed D team fell to an 8-2 defeat against third placed Sonning Sports A, Alan Mollett taking both their top players to fifth game deciders before winning his other contest.

In Division 4 the F team managed a 6-4 win against Milestone C with Derek Wavell and Julian James both picking up maximums.