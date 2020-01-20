Stone back to his best

THE Reading and District table tennis season got back underway with a good start for the Sonning Common and Peppard C team in their battle to avoid the drop from Division 1. A 7-3 defeat to Sonning Common B was still three points gained, while the following night they won 7-3 against fellow relegation battlers Curzon Club A, Matt Stone returning to his best form with a maximum. The B team remain in third place after their win.

The A team slumped to a surprise 8-2 defeat against Springfield A, Joe Barraclough returning to win twice.

In Division 2 Alan Mollett starred as the D team won 6-4 at Pangbourne WMC with Angus Jones managing a vital single by beating Leroy Wilson 12-10, 11-9, 10-12, 6-11, 11-7.

Jim Warren and Anthony Reeve managed a comfortable treble as the E team retained top spot in Division 4 after beating Milestone C 8-2.

The G team won 6-4 at Reading FC B, Melvyn Lovegrove just getting the better of Freedom Agindotan 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 6-11, 17-15 while the F team were beaten 10-0 by a strong OLOP F side.