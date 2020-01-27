Weller grabs vital hat-trick

TEAMS from Sonning Common and Peppard enjoyed a good set of results in the latest round of matches played out in the Reading and District Table Tennis League last week.

The B team stretched their third place advantage in Division 1 by beating Kingfisher C 7-3, Andy Wang with a maximum alongside a double from Jeremy Willis that included an 11-9, 11-4, 8-11, 11-7 win against Nigel Keedy.

Gary Morgan made a first appearance for Sonning Common and Peppard A and both he and Jason Roberts won twice as they beat Kingfisher B 6-4, while the C team continued to edge clear of danger at the bottom after a Denise Weller hat-trick helped them win a vital 6-4 victory over Tidmarsh B.

In Division 2 the D team remain in fourth place after Alan Mollett and Jon Abbott got maximums in their 8-2 victory against Springfield B. Meanwhile Simon Berry and Melvyn Lovegrove both scored impressive trebles as Sonning Common and Peppard G team won their inter-club derby against their E team 7-3 in Division 4. The result leaves both teams still very much still in the promotion race.