Reeve and Warren in fine form

THE Sonning Common and Peppard E side took a significant step towards promotion from Division 4 of the Reading and District Table Tennis League after beating in form Our Lady of Peace F 8-2 with Jim Warren and Anthony Reeve both starring with trebles.

The G team remain hot on their heels after they won 9-1 against a two-man Tidmarsh E side, Simon Berry, Mark Berry and Melvyn Lovegrove with their wins, while the F team continue to struggle after they were beaten 7-3 by Kingfisher H, Julian James and Mike Casserely picking up victories.

In Division 1 the B team continue to stack up the points with Andy Wang, Nigel Maltby and Brian Meheux all getting wins as they beat Curzon Club A 8-2. The A team were up against tough opposition in OLOP Premier, Jason Roberts and Neil Hurford picking up singles as they lost 8-2, while the C team could only muster two players and consequently lost 9-1 to Kennet Valley A.

Alan Mollet, Angus Jones and Jon Abbott all won twice as the D team won 7-3 at Kingfisher E in Division 2.