Trio score maximums

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A side had an impressive 10-0 win against Tidmarsh A in Division 1 of the Reading and District League last week with maximums from Jason Roberts, Neil Hurford and Malcolm Gregory.

The B team came up against championship challengers Our Lady of Peace Premier who had England ranked Liam McTiernan in their team. Andy Wang pushed McTiernan hard but the OLOP team ran out 7-3 winners, Wang winning twice and Jeremy Willis managing a single.

The C team lost 6-4 against Springfield A but thanks to Matt Stone’s double they will be pleased with the four points gained in their bid to avoid the drop.

In Division 2 Jonathan Abbott starred as the D team beat OLOP C. Abbott had the better of Alistair Richardson 7-11, 11-5, 12-10, 9-11, 15-13.

Hat-tricks from Jim Warren, Ian Davenport and Anthony Reeve saw the E team extend their lead at the top of Division 4 after beating Tidmarsh E 10-0, while the G team remain in hot pursuit after winning 9-1 at Sonning Sports C, Simon Berry and Melvyn Lovegrove with trebles. Mike Casserley managed a maximum in the F team’s 6-4 defeat against Springfield D, Alistair Scott picking up a first ever win in support.