Villagers put up good fight

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A side put up a good fight at Division 1 Reading and District League leaders Kingfisher A before eventually losing 6-4. Neil Hurford and Gary Morgan both recorded two wins each for the villagers.

It was a two against two affair for the B team as both sides couldn't play a full team, but Nigel Maltby and reserve Simon Berry managed to win both

their matches as well as the doubles set to give them

a 7-2 win against the Tidmarsh B side.

The C team still managed three points from their 7-3 defeat against Kingfisher B, Matt Stone, Matt Isherwood and reserve Jonathan Abbott picking up singles.

In Division 2 any hopes the D team had of promotion were ended after they lost 8-2 against Our Lady of Peace A, Angus Jones and Alan Mollett with singles, while in Division 4 the G team managed a narrow 6-4 win against Kennet Valley B, Simon Berry with a maximum and Melvyn Lovegrove winning twice. Mike Casserley won the F team’s only singles match as they lost 8-2 at Reading FC B.