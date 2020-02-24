Roberts in fine form

THE top two Sonning Common and Peppard Clubs both performed well in their latest Division 1 matches in the Reading and District League.

The B team remain third after winning 6-4 at Kennet Valley Free Church A, Andy Wang with a hard fought treble as well as teaming up with Nigel Maltby to win the all important doubles set. Both Maltby and Jeremy Willis picked up vital singles with wins over Masoud Ghabachi.

Jason Roberts and Neil Hurford both got maximums as the A team beat their C team clubmates 9-1, Denise Weller managing a single for the C team with an 11-9, 11-13, 6-11, 11-3, 11-5 win against Malcolm Gregory.

In Division 2 the D team got back to winning ways after two wins apiece from Angus Jones and Mark Jones helped them to a 6-4 victory against Our Lady of Peace D.

The E side beat Sonning Sports C 8-2 as they continue their promotion push from Division 4, Anthony Reeve and Jim Warren with maximums alongside a single from Dave Pearson, while the G team are also in the promotion hunt, Simon Berry and Melvyn Lovegrove trebles giving them a 7-3 victory against their club mates from the F team.