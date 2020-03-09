Wang and Maltby in fine form

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B side remain third in Division 1 of the Reading and District League after beating Springfield A 8-2 in a match in which Andy Wang’s treble included an 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 11-3 win against Graham Diplock while Nigel Maltby managed a thrilling 6-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 14-12 win against Phil Burke.

Two wins apiece from Malcolm Gregory and Jason Roberts saw a two-man Sonning Common and Peppard A side manage a 5-5 draw with Kingfisher C while Matt Stone and Matt Isherwood both won twice as Sonning Common and Peppard C won 6-4 against Tidmarsh A.

The D team’s match against Kingfisher D in Division 2 was postponed while in Division 4 Sonning Common and Peppard G opened up a 12-point gap at the top thanks to playing two matches, winning both.

First up was Milestone C who they defeated 8-2, Melvyn Lovegrove and Simon Berry recording maximums while Marko Madzar beat Tony Hayden 12-10, 12-10, 11-4. Two days later they beat Springfield D 9-1, Berry and Lovegrove again with trebles while Mark Berry won twice, defeating both Colin Jones and Emily Goodall.

Sonning Common and Peppard E retain second place with a 6-4 win at Kingfisher H, Anthony Reeve recording a treble, Jim Warren a double and Reeve and Warren winning a crucial doubles set. Julian James and Mike Caserley both got maximums as the F team defeated Tidmarsh E 7-3.