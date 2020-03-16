Monday, 16 March 2020

Maximums for Wang and Berry in big win

ANDY Wang and Simon Berry both recorded maximums as Sonning Common and Peppard B maintained their third-place position in Division 1 of the Reading and District League after beating Kingfisher B 9-1.

Nigel Maltby picked up two wins while Jason Roberts and Joe Barraclough starred as the A team won 8-2 against Curzon Club A to stay fourth.

Both the A and B teams play each other this week which will go a long way towards seeing which side finishes above the other.

The C team could only turn out two players, however it made no difference as they lost 10-0 to title contenders Kingfisher A.

In Division 2, the D team were up against leaders Tilehurst Methodists A and had only an Angus Jones victory over Nigel Rowland to show for their efforts as they lost 9-1.

The G team are now favourites to win Division 4 after they beat a two-man Our Lady of Peace E side 8-2 and the E team lost 6-4 at home to Kennet Valley B.

Meanwhile, the F team will be missing skipper Mike Casserely for the rest of the season after he broke a leg playing tennis.

Derek Wavell’s maximum and a good single from Alistair Scott, plus a win in the doubles, saw them hold Sonning Sports C to a 5-5 draw.

