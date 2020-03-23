Monday, 23 March 2020

Maximums help A team beat rivals

THE Sonning Common and Peppard A team beat their B team club mates 9-1 in Division 1 of the Reading and District League thanks to maximums from Jason Roberts and Neil Hurford. Jeremy Willis got the better of Joe Barraclough to give the B team a point as the two teams vie for third and fourth spot in the table.

The C team were up against champions elect Our Lady of Peace Premier and despite the best efforts of Matt Stone, Matt Isherwood and Tim Raby they lost 10-0 leaving them three points above the drop zone.

Alan Mollet starred with a maximum as the D team beat Milestone A 6-4 in Division 2 while the E team took a step towards clinching promotion from Division 4 after Ian Davenport, Jim Warren and Anthony Reeve got maximums in their fine 10-0 win at Springfield D. Also in Division 4 the F team lost 9-1 at Kennet Valley B, Derek Wavell winning the final set of the evening to grab their single point.

