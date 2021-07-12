Kniep wins bronze

A CAVERSHAM pupil finished in third spot in the National U10 Table Tennis Championships at Warwick on Sunday.

Theo Kniep only started to play the sport in early 2020 and despite his Kingfisher Club being closed for nine months has been working hard at home and at the club.

The youngster, currently unranked, received a wild card entry to play in the championships.

Kniep defeated two top 10 England players to earn his bronze medal and has been invited to join an England training camp in the summer.