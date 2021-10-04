Teenager in fine form

THE Reading and District Legaue got underway with Sonning Common and Peppard entering six teams across the four divisions.

In Division 1 the B team got off to a good start with a 6-4 win against the A team and an 8-2 win at Tilehurst Royal British Legion A.

Sixteen-year-old Jamie Barlow won five of his six matches with Brian Meheux, Nigel Maltby and Jeremy Willis all getting wins that saw the B team move to third in the table.

Also in Division 1 the C team lost heavily 10-0 at title favourites Kingfisher A before losing 8-2 against Kingfisher B, Matt Stone and Matt Isherwood picking up wins.

In Division 2 the D team opened their account with a 6-4 win at Tidmarsh B thanks to doubles from Danny Dockree and Jon Abbott, Angus Jones sealing the win by beating Chris Webb 11-9, 11-4, 8-11, 11-7 in the final set. Dockree was also in fine form despite a 7-3 loss to Sonning Sports A, winning twice including a 6-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8, 12-10 success against Paul Savage, while Mark Jones picked up one win.

In Division 4 the F team have found the going tough so far with a 6-4 defeat at home to Tilehurst Methodists B and a 9-1 loss at a strong Tilehurst Royal British Legion C team. Gerry Bacon won twice against the Methodists on his return to action from injury.