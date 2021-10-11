Roberts in fine form

HAT-TRICKS from Jason Roberts and Neil Hurford saw Sonning Common and Peppard A thrash Kingfisher B 9-1 in Division 1 of the Reading and District Table Tennis Association.

Malcolm Gregory picked up two wins, including a

7-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8 and 14-12 win over Stephen Leggett, while Neil Hurford only just got the better of Michael Stanners 11-9, 7-11, 11-6,11-13 and 12-10.

Sonning Common & Peppard C lost 6-4 at Tidmarsh A, despite a great treble from Ed Lush.

Neither Tim Raby or Denise Weller were able to grab a win that would have given them a share of the spoils.