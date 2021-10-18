Peppard side defeated

DESPITE a fine win by Neil Hurford against Dmitry Karkamov, Sonning Common and Peppard A side’s two-man team slipped to a 7-3 defeat at the hands of title chasing Kingfisher A in Division 1 of the Reading and District League.

The club’s C team were up against another title challenging side in Our Lady of Peace A and came home with four hard earned points from a 6-4 defeat, Denise Weller beating Phil Davenport for Sonning Common — 6-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-9.

In Division 2 the D team lost 6-4 at table toppers Reading FC A, Mark Jones winning twice for Sonning Common with team mates Danny Dockree and Angus Jones each winning once.

The E team played their first match of the season and managed a 5-5 draw at Our Lady of Peace E in Division 3, Ian Davenport and Jim Warren both winning twice as well as teaming up to win the doubles set 5-11, 11-5, 16-18, 11-8, 11-4.

In Division 4 the F team got their first win as the beat Sonning Sports C 7-3, Gerry Bacon doing most of the damage by winning all three in straight games.