Monday, 25 October 2021

Hurford in fine form

NEIL HURFORD’S treble helped Sonning Common and Peppard A to a 5-5 draw at Kingfisher C in Division 1 of the Reading and District Table Tennis League. Hurford beat Shreeshe Gupte 8-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10 with Jason Roberts picking up their other singles win.

In Division 2 Sonning Common and Peppard D defeated Our Lady of Peace B 7-3 with Mark Jones, Jon Abbott and Danny Dockree all winning twice for Peppard.

In Division 3 Anthony Reeve, David Riddle and Jim Warren could only manage singles as the E team slipped to a 7-3 defeat against a strong Springfield side, while in Division 4 a maximum from Mike Casserley, two for Gerry Bacon and a Marko Madzar single moved the F team up to second place after they won 7-3 at Our Lady of Peace F.

