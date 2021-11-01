Monday, 01 November 2021

Barlow maintains fine form

JAMIE BARLOW made it seven wins from eight as his treble helped Sonning Common and Peppard B win 6-4 against Kingfisher B in Division 1 of the Reading and District Table Tennis League last week.

Brian Meheux managed two wins, including an 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9 success against Alan Cummings. Simon Berry picked up their other singles win in his first outing of the season.

Jon Abbott managed a treble for the D team in their Division 2 match at Our Lady of Peace C, however it wasn’t enough to prevent a 6-4 defeat with Mark Jones picking up their other singles victory. Abbott’s opening 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 14-12 success against Binit Bhaskar was his best.

In Division 3 the E team were defeated 9-1 at Kingfisher H in a match closer then the scoreline would suggest. David Riddle, Ian Davenport and Jim Warren put up a good fight with five of the 10 sets going to fifth game deciders.

