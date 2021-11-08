Lush bags hat-trick for Sonning Common

SONNING COMMON AND PEPPARD B shared the points with Tidmarsh A in their rearranged Reading and District League Division 1 fixture.

Jamie Barlow managed another treble for the Peppard outfit although he was pushed all the way by Tidmarsh’s Duncan Groves before winning 7-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 13-11. Nigel Maltby managed an 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 5-11, 11-9 win against Groves in the final set of the night to clinch a draw for his team.

Sonning Common and Peppard A and Sonning Common and Peppard C also drew 5-5. The C teams Ed Lush beat Jason Roberts 11-6, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 14-12 in the opening set and he went on to record a hat-trick after managing a fine 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 10-12, 11-8 win against Neil Hurford.

Matt Isherwood and Matt Stone both managed singles with Matt Isherwood earning a thrilling 8-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-4, 15-13 win against Malcolm Gregory.

Ed Lush again starred as Sonning Common and Peppard C won their rearranged fixture against Kingfisher D 6-4, Ed beating Graham Mendick in a close contest 5-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-4, 11-9. Matt Stone picked up two wins including a narrow 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-2, 14-12 success against Cath Venning.