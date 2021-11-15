Dockree in fine form

PREVIOUSLY unbeaten Sonning Common and Peppard B were up again title favourites Kingfisher A in Division 1 and came close in a couple of sets before losing 10-0.

Brian Meheux lost 11-3, 4-11, 11-8, 5-11, 10-12 to Dmitry Karkhamov while Jamie Barlow also lost out to Karkhamov in a close tussle 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 8-11, 19-21.

The A team lost 8-2 against Our Lady of Peace A, Jason Roberts and Neil Hurford with consolation wins. In form Ed Lush got a maximum as Sonning Common and Peppard C beat Tilehurst British Legion A 7-3, Matt Stone and Matt Isherwood both picking up two wins apiece. Sonning Common and Peppard D recorded their best win so far in Division 2, after beating Kingfisher G 9-1, Danny Dockree and Jon Abbott each recording a maximums. Angus Jones defeated both Anup Chopra and Hamid Mohseni, after losing his first set to Neil Dellar, to contribute two wins.

Ian Davenport had two wins for the E team despite their 8-2 loss against promotion contenders Pangbourne A in Division 3. In division 4 the F team went top after beating Milestone B 7-3, Gerry Bacon was the star by winning all three matches, beating Tony House 11-5, 6-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-5, Colin Phillips 11-5, 11-0, 11-9 and John Evans 11-8, 11-8, 12-10, while Mike Casserely and Alistair Scott both won two each.