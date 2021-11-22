Hurford in fine form

SONNING Common and Peppard A moved up to third spot in Division 1 of the Reading and District League after winning 7-3 against Kingfisher D. Neil Hurford scored another hat-trick while Malcolm Gregory managed an 11-5, 16-14, 6-11, 4-1,1 11-9 win against Julian Telford.

Jamie Barlow hit a maximum and Nigel Maltby managed a single for Sonning Common and Peppard B after he beat Adrian Cretu 11-7, 11-5, 3-11, 11-8 in the final set of the night but i wasn’t enough to prevent a 6-4 defeat to fourgh placed Kingfisher C.

In Division 2 Mark Jones recorded two wins and Danny Dockree won once while Angus Jones with nothing to show for his efforts as the D team lost 6-4 against Kingfisher F.

The E team are now bottom of Division 3 after suffering a heavy 9-1 loss at Tidmarsh D, their only win coming via the doubles set where Derek Wavell and Anthony Reeve won 8-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-8.

The F team remain top of Division 4 despite drawing 5-5 against a two-man Kingfisher J side, Mike Casserley and Marko Madzar picking up singles victories.