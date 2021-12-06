Berry hits maximum

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B side ran out 8-2 winners against their C team in a Reading and District League Division 1 match that was closer than the score suggests.

For the C team Tim Raby managed a 6-11, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-2 win against Brian Meheux while Matt Isherwood played well at the end to defeat Jamie Barlow 11-6, 12-10, 7-11, 4-11, 11-7. For the B team Simon Berry starred with a maximum.

Tidmarsh A beat a two-man Sonning Common and Peppard A side 6-4, Simon Barter just getting the better of Malcolm Gregory 9-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 as did teammate Duncan Groves who won 11-3, 11-5, 8-11, 10-12, 13-11.

Danny Dockree recorded his second maximum, Jon Abbott won twice and Angus Jones won once as the D team won 7-3 against Kingfisher E in Division 2.

In Division 4 Marko Madzar and Mike Casserley both won twice in the F teams 6-4 defeat at Sonning Sports B, Alistair Scott unable to grab a win when narrowly losing to Dave Chard 9-11, 9-11, 11-13.