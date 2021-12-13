Roberts in fine form

JASON ROBERTS starred with a three-straight treble as Sonning Common and Peppard A won 8-2 at bottom side Tilehurst RBL A in their latest Reading and District League clash. Neil Hurford and Malcolm Gregory each won twice to help move the A team up to third place in Division 1.

Sonning Common and Peppard B were up against second placed Our Lady of Peace B whose strong team proved too good for both Brian Meheux and Nigel Maltby, however Jamie Barlow did pick up two wins with victories against Ian Cole and Mo Cook.

Danny Dockree’s maximum, abetted by singles from Jon Abbott and Mark Jones, along with the doubles, earned Sonning Common and Peppard D a 6-4 win at Tilehurst Methodists A in Division 2.

The E team lost a hard fought match at Our Lady of Peace D, 6-4, in Division 3, Ian Davenport with a good opening 13-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-8 win against Morgan Skykes while Jim Warren lost 4-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-5, 10-12 to Graham Stark.