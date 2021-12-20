Barlow hits back for B team

KINGFISHER D outplayed Sonning Common and Peppard B to win 8-2, Graham Mendick with a hat-trick that included a thrilling 12-10, 9-11, 11-7, 14-16, 11-8 win against Jamie Barlow.

Barlow hit back to win his other two for Sonning Common, beating both Jordan Huang and Julian Telford 11-8 in the fifth.

The result drops the B team to seventh place in the Division 1 of the Reading and District League, although they are only two points away from fourth and six points behind the third-placed Sonning Common and Peppard A team.

Sonning Common and Peppard C are eighth after they lost 8-2 at home to Kingfisher B. Matt Stone came close to giving them a good start, but eventually lost his opener to Kingfisher’s Phil Mead 19-17, 11-8, 11-13, 4-11, 2-11.

In Division 3 Anthony Reeve played well for the E team, winning a marathon set against Sahil Tekurkar 14-12 in the fifth and just losing out to Ethan Zeng 11-7 in the fifth as his team were beaten 9-1 by Kingfisher I. Gerry Bacon and Mike Casserley managed singles as the F team lost 7-3 at Reading FC B in Division 4.