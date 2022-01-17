Monday, 17 January 2022

Peppard progress

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B side progressed to the quarter-finals of the Reading and District League’s Team Handicap Cup after beating Sonning Sports B 8-1.

Nigel Maltby and Jamie Barlow both won all three of their games with Maltby coming back to defeat John Scott (+13) 11-21, 21-19, 22-20, while Basrlow won a key match against Stephen Reader (+11) 19-21, 21-17, 21-14. Brian Meheux picked up the other two win for the Sonning Common team.

Sonning Common A and Peppard C team slipped into the Division 1 relegation zone after Tidmarsh A won their game in hand.

In Division 2, the D team are handily placed in midtable. The E team will be looking to drag themselves out of the Division 3 relegation zone while in Division 4 the F team look set for a midtable finish.

