Scott grinds out wins

JASON ROBERTS was in fine form for Sonning Common and Peppard A as they beat their B team colleagues 7-3 in Division 1 of the Reading and District League.

Roberts started with a convincing 11-7, 11-5, 11-3 win against Jamie Barlow and went on to record a maximum. For the B team Barlow hit back well to earn a thrilling 7-11, 11-2, 8-11, 11-9, 13-11 win against the experienced Neil Hurford, while Brian Meheux recorded a good win against Malcolm Gregory.

In Division 2 Danny Dockree recorded a maximum to ensure the D team beat Tidmarsh B 6-4, Angus Jones with two and Jon Abbott picking up a single.

In Division 3 the E team only had an Ian Davenport single to show for their efforts as they lost 9-1 at home to Milestone A. In Division 4 the F team were 6-4 winners at high flying Tilehurst Methodists B, Gerry Bacon winning twice, as did Alistair Scott who narrowly beat Andrew Stone 11-13, 12-14, 11-4, 13-1,1 11-9 and Arek Ziolkowaski 12-14, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10.