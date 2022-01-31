Monday, 31 January 2022

Lush helps secure win

THE Sonning Common and Peppard C team boosted their chances of staying up in Division 1 of the Reading and District League by gaining a 7-3 win at Kingfisher C. Ed Lush hit a treble, supported by doubles from Matt Stone and Matt Isherwood.

The B team were held to a 5-5 draw by bottom side Tilehurst Royal British Legion A, Jamie Barlow with a maximum while Brian Meheux and Nigel Maltby both managed vital singles. In Division 2 the D team held leaders Sonning Sports A to a 5-5 draw, Danny Dockree maintaining his good form by beating Paul Savage 8-11, 11-8, 4-11, 12-10, 11-6.

Derek Wavell had a good win against Linda King as the E team lost 8-2 against promotion chasing Tilehurst RBL B in Division 3 while Gerry Bacon starred as the F team held Tilehurst RBL C to a 5-5 draw in Division 4.

