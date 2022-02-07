Monday, 07 February 2022

Hurford in fine form

NEIL HURFORD’S treble kept Sonning Common and Peppard A in third place in the Reading and District League Division 1 table as they beat Kingfisher B 7-3 with Jason Roberts and Malcolm Gregory also getting wins.

At the bottom of the table the C team continue to close the gap on those above them after they beat Tidmarsh A 6-4. Ed Lush starred with a treble that included an opening set victory over Lee Calcutt 16-14, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9. Matt Isherwood won twice while Denise Weller picked up a single.

In Division 2 the D team were up against promotion chasing Reading FC A and ended up losing 7-3 but Danny Dockree still managed a fine 13-11, 7-11, 10-12, 11-1, 11-2 win against highly rated Michael Childs.

The E team were up against a strong Tilehurst RBL B team in Division 3 and ended up losing 9-1, Ian Davenport with their only success on the night after an impressive three-straight victory against Nick Lean.

