Berry’s win in vain

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B team saw themselves dragged towards the Reading and District League Division 1 relegation scrap after a 9-1 loss at Tidmarsh A.

Simon Berry beat Simon Barter 11-7, 12-10, 12-10 to claim his side’s only win of the evening.

In Division 3 the E team gave themselves some hope of avoiding the drop after beating nearest rivals Our Lady of Peace E 6-4, Ian Davenport with two wins, as did Jim Warren, while Derek Wavell picked up a single.

The F team lost 6-4 at Sonning Sports C in division 4, Mike Casserely and Alistair Scott picking up wins while Steve Knott couldn't quite manage a victory in his first outing of the season.

