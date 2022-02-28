Maltby in fine form

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B team ran out 5-4 winners at Tidmarsh B in the quarter finals of the Reading and District League’s Team Handicap Cup.

Tidmarsh led 3-1, only for Sonning Common to level at 4-4 with wins from Nigel Maltby (-4) against Mike Aistrop 21-17, 18-21, 21-17 and Brian Meheux over the same player 21-15, 12-21, 21-16. Maltby then clinched the win in a long defensive tussle with Chris Webb (+7) 21-14, 21-14. Sonning Common B go on to face Sonning Common D in the semi-finals.

In another quarter-final Sonning Common and Peppard F came up against a strong Milestone A side and eventually lost 6-3.

In a rearranged Division 4 league match the F team shared the spoils with Our Lady of Peace F with Gerry Bacon winning three in straight sets, Mike Casserley grabbing a draw Sonning Common with a 14-16, 11-9, 11-3, 11-5 win against James Smith.