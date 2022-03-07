Monday, 07 March 2022

In-form Lush hits treble

AN Ed Lush treble saw Sonning Common and Peppard C beat their A team 7-3 in Division 1 of the Reading and District League to give themselves a real chance of avoiding the drop.

Matt Isherwood got the C team off to the perfect start with a 11-13, 11-3, 11-13, 11-7, 14-12 win against Jason Roberts before Ed weighed in with his hat-trick that included a notable success against the A team’s Neil Hurford. The B team are now in trouble at the bottom of the table after losing 7-3 at Kingfisher B, Nigel Maltby, Jamie Barlow and Brian Meheux managing singles, but all finding Kingfisher's Nigel Keedy and Alan Cummings too strong.

In Division 3 the E team may have left it too late to avoid the drop despite recenvet improvement as Anthony Reeve hit a maximum as they drew 5-5 with Kingfisher H.

