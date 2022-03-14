A team duo hit trebles

GARY MORGAN made his first appearance for the season for Sonning Common and Peppard A as they defeated Our Lady of Peace A 9-1 in their latest Reading and District League encounter.

Neil Hurford and Jason Roberts both managed hat-tricks while Morgan picked up two wins including a fine 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 victory against Ian Cole.

In Division 2 the D team lost 7-3 against second from bottom Kingfisher G, Danny Dockree with two wins and Mark Jones managing a single as they came from 7-1 down to win the final two sets of the night.

In Division 3 the E team are all but relegated following their 10-0 defeat against Pangbourne WMC. Jim Warren was unfortunate not to pick up a win after being two games up against John Simmonds and only lost 11-9 in the fifth to Clive Taylor.

Mike Casserely and Gerry Bacon both got trebles as the F team won 9-1 against Milestone B in Division 4.