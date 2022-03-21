Maximum display by Dockree

GARY MORGAN and Neil Hurford both scored trebles as Sonning Common and Peppard A won 8-2 at Kingfisher D in Division 1 of the Reading and District League.

Kingfisher’s Julian Telford beat Jason Roberts 13-11, 11-9, 21-19 while Graham Mendick also grabbed a win against Roberts. The D team drew 5-5 with Kingfisher F in Division 2, Danny Dockree with a maximum for Sonning Common, Mark Jones earning his one win by defeating Eapen John.

Both the B and C teams were without matches but face each other this week in a key relegation tussle.