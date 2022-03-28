Treble seals 7-3 win

SONNING Common & Peppard A managed a 7-3 win over Tidmarsh A in Division 1 thanks mainly to a Gary Morgan treble, while Sonning Common & Peppard B beat Sonning Common & Peppard C 6-4.

Simon Berry and Brian Meheux both won twice for the B team, while the C Team’s Tim Raby earned an 11-5, 15-13, 11-6 win over Simon Berry and beat Nigel Maltby 11-9 11-5 10-12, 11-9 in the final set of the night.

Sonning Common & Peppard D won 6-4 away to Kingfisher E in Division 2, thanks to a doubles win, a treble from Danny Dockree and a double from Jon Abbott, who defeated Andrew Adair and Luca Bianchi.

Sonning Common & Peppard F went down 8-2 to Division 4 leaders Sonning Sports B, for whom Harry Brough hit a maximum.