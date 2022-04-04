Monday, 04 April 2022

Relegation fears after 10-0 loss

SONNING Common & Peppard B remain in relegation trouble after their two-man team lost 10-0 at Our Lady of Peace A, Brian Meheux and Nigel Maltby both finding the opposition trio too strong.

In Division 2 the D team excelled with a 10-0 victory over Tilehurst Methodists A, Mark Jones, Danny Dockree and Jon Abbott all getting trebles.

In Division 3 Anthony Reeve starred for the E team with two wins but they ended up losing 8-2 against Our Lady of Peace D and are relegated to Division 4.

Meanwhile, the F team managed an 8-2 win against Kingfisher J with trebles from Gerry Bacon and Mike Casserley.

