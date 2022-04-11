Dockree in fine form

THE Sonning Common and Peppard D side made it through to the Team Handicap final of the Reading and District League with a comprehensive 8-1 win against their B side.

Danny Dockree was the D team’s main man with a hat-trick to see them through to face either Milestone A or Springfield in the final.

In the league Sonning Common and Peppard A were 8-2 winners against Tilehurst RBL A and 6-4 winners against Kingfisher C as they clinched third place in Division 1.

Sonning Common and Peppard B lost 8-2 at home to Kingfisher D whilst the C team held Kingfisher B to a 5-5 draw with Ed Lush winning all three, Matt Isherwood beating Alan Cummings and Matt Stone defeating Phil Mead 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-9.

In Division 2 Sonning Common and Peppard D lost to bottom side Tidmarsh C 6-4 despite a Danny Dockree treble, while the E team lost 8-2 at Division 3 champions Kingfisher I.