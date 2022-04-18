Dockree in fine form

THE Sonning Common and Peppard D side were 7-3 winners against Our Lady of Peace C in Division 2 of the Reading and District League last week.

Danny Dockree defeated all three opponents — Binit Bhaskar, Pradeep Desh and Arun Rajagopal — while Mark Jones and Angus Jones each recorded two wins. The D team have one more league match remaining and a win would see them finish in third place.

Sonning Common and Peppard A have already clinched third place in Division 1 while the fate of the B and C teams remains in the balance with both still having matches remaining in their battle to avoid the drop.

In Division 3 the E team finished bottom and drop back to the bottom division, while in Division 4 the F team finished fifth.