Morgan in fine form

THE Reading and District season got underway last week with four of the six Sonning Common and Peppard sides involved in fixtures.

In Division 1 the A team were 7-3 winners at Kingfisher C thanks to a maximum from Gary Morgan alongside doubles from both Jamie Barlow and Joe Barraclough.

The D team lost 6-4 at Tilehurst Royal British Legion B in Division 2 despite a fine treble from Danny Dockree, while Mark Jones and Jon Abbott found the Tilehurst trio too hot to handle.

In Division 4 the E team fell to an 8-2 loss at home to Tilehurst Methodists C despite some extremely close contests with Anthony Reeve picking up the teams’ two wins.

The F team held Kingfisher I to a 5-5 draw, Gerry Bacon winning all his matches and Mike Casserley playing well for his two wins.