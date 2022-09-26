Monday, 26 September 2022

26 September 2022

Morgan in fine form

THE Reading and District season got underway last week with four of the six Sonning Common and Peppard sides involved in fixtures.

In Division 1 the A team were 7-3 winners at Kingfisher C thanks to a maximum from Gary Morgan alongside doubles from both Jamie Barlow and Joe Barraclough.

The D team lost 6-4 at Tilehurst Royal British Legion B in Division 2 despite a fine treble from Danny Dockree, while Mark Jones and Jon Abbott found the Tilehurst trio too hot to handle.

In Division 4 the E team fell to an 8-2 loss at home to Tilehurst Methodists C despite some extremely close contests with Anthony Reeve picking up the teams’ two wins.

The F team held Kingfisher I to a 5-5 draw, Gerry Bacon winning all his matches and Mike Casserley playing well for his two wins.

26 September 2022

