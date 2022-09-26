Morgan in fine form

Van stolen by gang
A GANG is thought to be behind the theft of a ... [more]
Monday, 26 September 2022
THE Reading and District season got underway last week with four of the six Sonning Common and Peppard sides involved in fixtures.
In Division 1 the A team were 7-3 winners at Kingfisher C thanks to a maximum from Gary Morgan alongside doubles from both Jamie Barlow and Joe Barraclough.
The D team lost 6-4 at Tilehurst Royal British Legion B in Division 2 despite a fine treble from Danny Dockree, while Mark Jones and Jon Abbott found the Tilehurst trio too hot to handle.
In Division 4 the E team fell to an 8-2 loss at home to Tilehurst Methodists C despite some extremely close contests with Anthony Reeve picking up the teams’ two wins.
The F team held Kingfisher I to a 5-5 draw, Gerry Bacon winning all his matches and Mike Casserley playing well for his two wins.
26 September 2022
More News:
POLL: Have your say