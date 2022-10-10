Dockree in fine form

THE Sonning Common and Peppard D team had a good 9-1 victory against Kingfisher E in their Reading and District League tie although the match was closer than suggested by the final scoreline.

Danny Dockree scored a maximum as did Jonathan Abbot but two of his sets went to five including just beating Stephen Leggett 12-10 in the fifth.

Sonning Common and Peppard C won a hard fought tussle with Our Lady of Peace B 6-4, Nigel Maltby and Brian Meheux both winning twice with Maltby just beating Dave Godfrey in the final match of the night 11-5, 10-12, 8-11, 11-7, 13-11 after recovering from 10-7 down in the last set.

In Division 1 the A team lost 10-0 at Kingfisher A despite fielding a strong trio in Neil Hurford, Gary Morgan and Jason Roberts.

In Division 2 the D team maintained their good start to the season with a 6-4 win at Tilehurst Methodists A, Mark Jones and Danny Dockree winning twice while Dockree saw his 100 per cent record ended by Tilehurst's Eric Van Looy.

In Division 4 the F team lost 6-4 at Tilehurst Methodists C despite a fine treble from Mike Casserley, while the E team managed an 8-2 win over Our Lady of Peace G thanks to a treble from Anthony Reeve.