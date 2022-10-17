Barlow and Hurford in fine form

JAMIE Barlow and Neil Hurford both starred as the Sonning Common and Peppard A team got back on track in Division 1 of the Reading and District League with a comprehensive 9-1 win at promoted Sonning Sports A. Jason Roberts picked up two wins after losing his opener to Paul Savage 7-11, 7-11, 12-14.

In Division 2 the C team won a hard fought match against Kingfisher F 7-3 after losing the opening two sets. Nigel Maltby, Brian Meheux and Malcolm Gregory each won twice. Meneux played his best table tennis for some time when beating Ajai Kamath 12-10, 11-6, 11-5 to seal the win.

A weakened D team lost 7-3 at Our Lady of Peace C, Mark Jones managed a valiant treble.

In Division 4 the E team managed a comfortable 8-2 win at Springfield B, Anthony Reeve and Jim Warren with easy three-straight trebles, while the F team were 6-4 winners at Sonning Sports C, Gerry Bacon with a maximum with Graeme Streets winning twice on his return to the club after several years away.