Monday, 24 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

24 October 2022

Jones and Dockree help side hit top spot

SONNING Common and Peppard A consolidated their fourth place position in Reading and District League Division 1 after beating Tidmarsh A 8-2. Neil Hurford and Jamie Barlow both starred for the villagers with trebles.

The B team only had an Ed Lush single to show for their efforts as they lost 9-1 against Our Lady of Peace A. Lush earned victory against Ian Cole before just losing out to Steve Murgatroyd.

In Division 2 the D team went top after they won 8-2 against Kingfisher G, Mark Jones and Danny Dockree with trebles, while the C team managed a hard fought 5-5 draw at Tilehurst RBL B thanks to a maximum from Nigel Maltby who won the final set of the night 5-11, 11-6, 12-10, 7-11, 11-9 against Kate Maksimenko.

Brian Mehuex and Malcolm Gregory picked up singles after both beat Pete Bradley.

In Division 4 the E team moved up to second place after their 9-1 win against Kingfisher J with Anthony Reeve and Jim Warren both unbeaten.

24 October 2022

More News:

Light party

A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33