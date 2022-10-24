Jones and Dockree help side hit top spot

SONNING Common and Peppard A consolidated their fourth place position in Reading and District League Division 1 after beating Tidmarsh A 8-2. Neil Hurford and Jamie Barlow both starred for the villagers with trebles.

The B team only had an Ed Lush single to show for their efforts as they lost 9-1 against Our Lady of Peace A. Lush earned victory against Ian Cole before just losing out to Steve Murgatroyd.

In Division 2 the D team went top after they won 8-2 against Kingfisher G, Mark Jones and Danny Dockree with trebles, while the C team managed a hard fought 5-5 draw at Tilehurst RBL B thanks to a maximum from Nigel Maltby who won the final set of the night 5-11, 11-6, 12-10, 7-11, 11-9 against Kate Maksimenko.

Brian Mehuex and Malcolm Gregory picked up singles after both beat Pete Bradley.

In Division 4 the E team moved up to second place after their 9-1 win against Kingfisher J with Anthony Reeve and Jim Warren both unbeaten.