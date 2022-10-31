Abbott in fine form

GARY Morgan and Jamie Barlow both scored maximums as Sonning Common and Peppard A won 8-2 at Tilehurst RBL A in Division 1 of the Reading and District League last week. Morgan won a tight tussle with Keith Winter 11-6, 11-5, 12-14, 11-9.

The B team remain without a win after losing 7-3 to Kingfisher D, Ed Lush winning another tight contest against Kingfisher’s Graham Mendick 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 15-13, 11-6.

In Division 2 Sonning Common and Peppard D maintained their position at the top of the table with a 6-4 win following a hard fought match at Tidmarsh B. Jonathan Abbott recorded a maximum for Sonning Common including inflicting a rare defeat on Dale Ballard who he beat in five games 11-9, 11-9, 3-11, 6-11, 11-8.

Sonning Common and Peppard C kept their unbeaten run going with a 7-3 win against Kingfisher E. Stephen Leggett did well to win all of Kingfisher’s sets including recovering from two down to beat Nigel Maltby 11-7 in the fifth.

In Division 4 a Gerry Bacon hat-trick helped Sonning Common and Peppard F draw 5-5 with Tilehurst Royal British Legion C, Mike Casserley beating Jim Brent 11-7, 11-13, 11-9, 10-12 11-2 in the final set of the night to clinch the draw.

Anthony Reeve hit a three straight maximum for Sonning Common and Peppard E on their way to a 7-3 win at Kingfisher I, Jim Warren and Ian Davenport giving good support with two wins apiece.