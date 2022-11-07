Isherwood has edge as side bag first win

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B team secured their first win of the season in Division 1 of the Reading and District League after beating Reading FC 7-3 in their re-arranged fixture.

Ed Lush, Matt Stone and Matt Isherwood all won two each for the B side. Isherwood won a tight contest against Jazz Dhillon 5-11, 12-14, 11-5, 15-13, 11-8.

A Danny Dockree treble helped steer Division 2 leaders Sonning Common and Peppard D to a 6-4 victory against their C side, Jon Abbott recovering from an opening loss to Malcolm Gregory to beat Nigel Maltby and Mark Jones, both in five games.