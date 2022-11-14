Hurford in fine form

SONNING Common and Peppard A kept up their good form in Division 1 of the Reading and District Table Tennis League with an 8-2 home win against Kingfisher B last week.

Jason Roberts contributed a double, but triples from Jamie Barlow and player-of-the-match Neil Hurford who never dropped an end, completed the victory. The A team remain in hot contention for the runners-up spot.

In Division 2 the D team continue to lead the table with the C team currently in third place with a couple of matches in hand.

In the local derby in division 4 Sonning Common and Peppard F beat their E team 8-2. For the F team Mike Casserley recorded a hat-trick with Oliver Bonser and Gerry Bacon wining two each, while Anthony Reeve won two for the E team. David Riddle was unlucky for the E team only losing 13-11 in the fifth end against Casserley.