Monday, 14 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

14 November 2022

Hurford in fine form

SONNING Common and Peppard A kept up their good form in Division 1 of the Reading and District Table Tennis League with an 8-2 home win against Kingfisher B last week.

Jason Roberts contributed a double, but triples from Jamie Barlow and player-of-the-match Neil Hurford who never dropped an end, completed the victory. The A team remain in hot contention for the runners-up spot.

In Division 2 the D team continue to lead the table with the C team currently in third place with a couple of matches in hand.

In the local derby in division 4 Sonning Common and Peppard F beat their E team 8-2. For the F team Mike Casserley recorded a hat-trick with Oliver Bonser and Gerry Bacon wining two each, while Anthony Reeve won two for the E team. David Riddle was unlucky for the E team only losing 13-11 in the fifth end against Casserley.

14 November 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33