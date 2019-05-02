Talk will take you inside courtroom

THE former chairman of the Oxfordshire bench will be taking his audience “Inside the Magistrates’ Court” on Wednesday (May 8).

Tim Pocock is giving a talk organised by the Henley University of the Third Age at the YMCA Hall in Noble Road.

A U3A spokesman said: “About five per cent of the more serious cases heard in the magistrates’ court end up at Oxfordshire Crown Court.”

Doors open at 1.30pm for a 1.45pm start. Admission for members is £1 and visitors £2, including tea and biscuits.

There is free parking at the venue and all are welcome to attend. For more information, email Stewart Redman on sredman84@gmail.com or visit https://u3asites.org.uk/

henley-on-thames/home.

Later the same day, Rick Schulting of Oxford’s School of Archaeology will be giving a talk on the origins of the people buried at Stonehenge.

St Mary’s Church in Wallingford is the venue for his talk, titled “Bluestones and White Bones”. Doors open at 7.45pm for an 8pm start. Admission is £4 and all are welcome.

The organisers are the Wallingford Historical and Archaeological Society. For more information, visit www.twhas.org.uk