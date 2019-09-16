Free tours of castle and prison on offer

FREE tours of Oxford Castle & Prison are on offer this weekend as part of the annual Oxford Open Doors event organised by the city’s preservation trust.

Tours will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, with free entry to the castle mound throughout the weekend.

Oxford Archaeology will also be on site with displays and exhibits in the attraction’s Key Learning Centre.

A spokesman said: “In the Castle Yard there will be a classic car display on Saturday, and on Sunday the City of Oxford Silver Band will be performing. There are also free Knight Training drop-in sessions for those who want to brush up on their skills.”

Chris Abbott, general manager at Oxford Castle & Prison, added: “We’re really excited to be part of Oxford Open Doors again and have put on a lot of activities for people to enjoy over the weekend. It is with thanks to Oxford Preservation Trust that we are able to bring 1,000 years of history to life.”

This weekend’s free tours cannot be pre-booked but are available on a first come, first served basis.

The attraction is open daily from 10am to 5.30pm, with the last tour at 4.20pm.

For more information, visit www.oxfordcastleand

prison.co.uk