Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
A FIRE safety talk is being held at Bix village hall on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
Nick Windsor from Henley fire station will be offering advice about smoke alarms, carbon monoxide monitors and how to evacuate safely.
He will also touch on how to make the home safer for people with mobility issues. All are welcome to attend.
14 October 2019
