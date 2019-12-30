Revisiting the best of Russian music

A TALK setting out the musical history of Russia is being hosted by the Henley University of the Third Age.

The group’s first monthly talk of the New Year takes place on Wednesday (January 8) at the YMCA hall in Noble Road.

Professor Gerald Seaman is the speaker.

A U3A spokesman said: “Gerald is known as a world authority on Russian music. His entertaining talk will highlight his many experiences in Russia, where he met leading Russian musicians including Shostakovich.”

Doors open at 1.30pm for a 1.45pm start. Entry is £1 for members and £2 for visitors, with tea and biscuits included. All are welcome.

For more information, visit www.u3asites.org.uk/

henley-on-thames/welcome