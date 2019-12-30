Penicillin quest wasa Nobel endeavour

ALEXANDER Fleming will always be known as the man who discovered penicillin.

But not everybody realises that he shared his Nobel Prize with two Oxford scientists.

The story of their shared achievements is being told on Wednesday (January 8) at a talk hosted by the Wallingford Historical and Archaeological Society.

A spokesman for the group said: “When Alexander Fleming was awarded a Nobel Prize in 1945, he shared it with Howard Florey and Ernst Chain. Why? Because while Fleming first observed and named penicillin, it was Florey, Chain and a group of scientists working in Oxford who developed it into a viable drug.

“In this talk our speaker, Marie-Louise Kerr, will tell the story of the life-saving work carried out in the Dunn School, the wartime struggles the scientists faced and the experiences of the first patients to be treated with penicillin.

“Marie-Louise has more than 15 years’ experience of working in the heritage sector, including 10 years as a curator looking after museum collections and developing exhibitions.

“She has cared for a wide variety of collections such as regimental, textile, social history, archaeology and the history of science.”

Titled “Oxford’s Penicillin”, Wednesday’s talk takes place at St Mary’s Church in Wallingford at 7.45pm for 8pm.

Entry is £4 for visitors and all are welcome.

Parking is available in the nearby Waitrose car park and is free at that time of the evening.

For more information, visit www.twhas.org.uk